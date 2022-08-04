Sign up
Photo 2051
Spanish Colonial Church
This is a night shot of the San Felipe de Neri Church on the old town square of Albuquerque.
It’s one of the town’s oldest buildings, and has been in continuous use since the 1700s.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
3
0
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 9 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for nine years and am still eager to view your photos and...
2310
photos
144
followers
115
following
561% complete
View this month »
2044
2045
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
3rd August 2022 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
blue
,
de
,
hour
,
san
,
felipe
,
albuquerque
,
neri
Phil Howcroft
ace
very beautiful
August 5th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Stunning capture 👌❤️
August 5th, 2022
Milanie
ace
How nice the light is on the church
August 5th, 2022
365 Project
