Spanish Colonial Church by redy4et
Spanish Colonial Church

This is a night shot of the San Felipe de Neri Church on the old town square of Albuquerque.
It’s one of the town’s oldest buildings, and has been in continuous use since the 1700s.
4th August 2022 4th Aug 22

Phil Howcroft ace
very beautiful
August 5th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Stunning capture 👌❤️
August 5th, 2022  
Milanie ace
How nice the light is on the church
August 5th, 2022  
