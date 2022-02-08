Previous
Next
‘Wish you’d give up smoking’ by rensala
39 / 365

‘Wish you’d give up smoking’

A chance encounter with neighbours from a few doors down give my today’s photo op. Rocco is six months old and an absolute beaut.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise