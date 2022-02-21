Previous
Owls in the Spotlight by rensala
52 / 365

Owls in the Spotlight

Given I’m stuck indoors, partly because of the weather and partly because hubby is unwell, I’m finding inspiration in our Herend collection.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Facing off! Cool shot! Hope your hubby is better soon.
February 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice. Hope we get to see them in colour one day.
February 21st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and cute statues.
February 21st, 2022  
