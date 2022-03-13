Sign up
72 / 365
Blue & Yellow
At home today, watching the news it’s difficult not to be outraged. This is my little tribute to all those who are suffering in this senseless war. The cat is part of hubby’s Herend collection - the orchid part of mine.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
115
photos
82
followers
187
following
19% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
blue
,
orchid
,
porcelain
Carol M
Stunning!
March 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely to see the Herend in colour. A fitting tribute to such atrocities.
March 13th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and a beautiful color combination.
March 13th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
An apt colour combination & lovely shot!
March 13th, 2022
Kitty Hawke
ace
That is lovely...well done in showing support for all those poor people caught up in this senseless war.
March 13th, 2022
