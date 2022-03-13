Previous
Next
Blue & Yellow by rensala
72 / 365

Blue & Yellow

At home today, watching the news it’s difficult not to be outraged. This is my little tribute to all those who are suffering in this senseless war. The cat is part of hubby’s Herend collection - the orchid part of mine.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carol M
Stunning!
March 13th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely to see the Herend in colour. A fitting tribute to such atrocities.
March 13th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and a beautiful color combination.
March 13th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
An apt colour combination & lovely shot!
March 13th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
That is lovely...well done in showing support for all those poor people caught up in this senseless war.
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise