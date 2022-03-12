Sign up
71 / 365
Lace Tulip
On thé Edgware Road, in London’s West End two minutes from Marble Arch. On balance this the better shot albeit not so famous.
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Tags
architecture
,
sculpture
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting shaped structure.
March 12th, 2022
