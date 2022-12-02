Previous
Friday Night Lights by rensala
335 / 365

Friday Night Lights

Winter has come in with December, it’s much colder here in London now. So we are nice and cosy indoors tonight. But I’ve had a raging toothache all week, and a root canal has been booked but not for a few weeks yet😔.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Renee Salamon

Mags
Bright and lovely! Hope you feel better soon. A toothache can be so uncomfortable and painful.
December 2nd, 2022  
Agnes
So special
December 2nd, 2022  
Maggiemae
That's awful - appointment so far away. You might go mad with that pain! Tell them you can't sleep - that seems to get them trying for an early appointment!
December 2nd, 2022  
