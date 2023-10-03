Sign up
Flowery Mural
I rather liked this colourful wall mural at the entrance hall of the hospital where I had tests today. Results were okay, but will need some further monitoring for a while.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd October 2023 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
mural
Dawn
ace
Lovely and cheerful
October 3rd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Makes me happy to look at it, I am hoping all will be well for you
October 3rd, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
It is a beautiful mural and so uplifting.
October 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Colorful and uplifting. Glad your results were ok.
October 3rd, 2023
Sand Lily
ace
Good catch.
October 3rd, 2023
