Previous
Flowery Mural by rensala
Photo 629

Flowery Mural

I rather liked this colourful wall mural at the entrance hall of the hospital where I had tests today. Results were okay, but will need some further monitoring for a while.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
172% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely and cheerful
October 3rd, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Makes me happy to look at it, I am hoping all will be well for you
October 3rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is a beautiful mural and so uplifting.
October 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Colorful and uplifting. Glad your results were ok.
October 3rd, 2023  
Sand Lily ace
Good catch.
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise