Photo 824
Modern
As in ‘Tate Modern’ - from earlier this week
24th May 2024
24th May 24
1
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2242
photos
173
followers
196
following
225% complete
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
802
821
803
822
804
823
805
824
14
1
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro
20th May 2024 10:45am
art
,
modern
,
may24words
Diana
ace
Such a perfect half and half.
May 24th, 2024
