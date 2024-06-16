Petals (16)

Sign up
Photo 631
Petals
I love the way the petals are folded in this rose, which is a climber on our front door
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
7
7
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th June 2024 11:08am
petals
june24words
Phil Howcroft
ace
so gentle and pretty , helped by a bit of grain / noise
June 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
June 16th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌⭐️
June 16th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A stunner.
June 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Excellent shot!
June 16th, 2024
Julie Ryan
Yes lovely I agree
June 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous image
June 16th, 2024
