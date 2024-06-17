Sign up
Photo 632
Smooth (17)
Lots of soft and smooth petals
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
173% complete
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th June 2024 11:18am
Tags
rose
,
smooth
,
june24words
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful image!
June 17th, 2024
