Previous
Photo 846
Lanterns & Lights
This shot says Istanbul for me - all that colour. This is the last from the city as we leave for Milano tomorrow for 3 weeks of intensive Italian. Wish us luck!
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
10
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2305
photos
175
followers
196
following
231% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
10
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
7th June 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
market
,
lanterns
,
istanbul
Phil Howcroft
ace
the vibrancy is awesome renee, works for me
June 16th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
I really like this! Restaurant?
June 16th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@frodob
no, the Bazaar
June 16th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@phil_howcroft
thank you so much
June 16th, 2024
Kathy
ace
What lovely lamps. I’ll bet Mr. Tiffany got some ideas from this country.
June 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
So colourful what a beautiful shot
June 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Spectacular capture!
June 16th, 2024
Julie Ryan
Very colorful and pretty
June 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful repetition of colorful lights!
June 16th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wow, love the bright colors!
June 17th, 2024
