Lanterns & Lights by rensala
Photo 846

Lanterns & Lights

This shot says Istanbul for me - all that colour. This is the last from the city as we leave for Milano tomorrow for 3 weeks of intensive Italian. Wish us luck!
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

Phil Howcroft
the vibrancy is awesome renee, works for me
June 16th, 2024  
Mark St Clair
I really like this! Restaurant?
June 16th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
@frodob no, the Bazaar
June 16th, 2024  
Renee Salamon
@phil_howcroft thank you so much
June 16th, 2024  
Kathy
What lovely lamps. I’ll bet Mr. Tiffany got some ideas from this country.
June 16th, 2024  
Babs
So colourful what a beautiful shot
June 16th, 2024  
Mags
Spectacular capture!
June 16th, 2024  
Julie Ryan
Very colorful and pretty
June 16th, 2024  
Corinne C
A wonderful repetition of colorful lights!
June 16th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
Wow, love the bright colors!
June 17th, 2024  
