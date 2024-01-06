Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 708
Last remains of my Poinsettia
Sadly, she hasn’t fared very well
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1902
photos
165
followers
195
following
193% complete
View this month »
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
Latest from all albums
665
706
666
526
707
708
667
527
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th January 2024 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
poinsettia
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! I like your DOF.
January 6th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks - I put the plant on my kitchen window so it’s facing the back garden - I call it my ‘repair window’ as that’s where my orchids go when they are not doing so well - maybe I can revive it
January 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
@rensala
I hope you can. I was able to keep one alive for three years when I lived in Florida and it spent most of its time outside.
January 6th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Beautiful shot!
January 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear that’s a shame.
January 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
January 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close