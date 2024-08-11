Sign up
Previous
Photo 901
Amy Winehouse
We attended a stone setting today at a local cemetery and I always take the opportunity to visit Amy’s grave. There are so many things to see, and this time there was even a QR code link to a tribute song to her.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
gravestone
cemetery
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So moving ! such a talented young lady !
August 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Brought tears to my eyes, I have all her cd's.
August 11th, 2024
