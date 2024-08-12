Sign up
Photo 902
Mint Flowers
Today’s inspiration for my abstract. Mint is taking over areas of my garden, I like it too much to remove it but might have to. It’s the first year that I’ve seen it flower.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
2475
photos
174
followers
195
following
247% complete
5
365
iPhone 13 Pro
12th August 2024 8:14pm
flowers
,
mint
