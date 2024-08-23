Previous
I’m watching you by rensala
I’m watching you

Staircase at the new Moco Museum in London.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
carol white ace
Great perspective and capture. Fav 😊
August 23rd, 2024  
Karen ace
That’s a real work of architectural art. Amazing.
August 23rd, 2024  
