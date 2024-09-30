Previous
Attacking the Wisteria by rensala
Photo 951

Attacking the Wisteria

By any means possible! This is my gardener Chay who is experienced in these things
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Michelle
Looks just like my husband when he's trying to get more in our bin!
September 30th, 2024  
carol white ace
Great capture
September 30th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A real pro!
September 30th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Not scared of the damp either looks like
September 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
LOL! Jumping in to tamp them down.
September 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha - a familiar sight at the end of the season !!
September 30th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Great shot
September 30th, 2024  
