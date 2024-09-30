Sign up
Photo 951
Attacking the Wisteria
By any means possible! This is my gardener Chay who is experienced in these things
30th September 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2620
photos
170
followers
193
following
260% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th September 2024 1:10pm
Tags
garden
,
gardener
Michelle
Looks just like my husband when he's trying to get more in our bin!
September 30th, 2024
carol white
ace
Great capture
September 30th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A real pro!
September 30th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Not scared of the damp either looks like
September 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
LOL! Jumping in to tamp them down.
September 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha - a familiar sight at the end of the season !!
September 30th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Great shot
September 30th, 2024
