Previous
Next
12 / 365
Psychedelic Sage
My sage plant survived the winter and is doing well now. Had a little fun with editing tonight.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
213
photos
106
followers
225
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
26th April 2022 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
herb
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so cool looking. Love it.
April 26th, 2022
JudyG
ace
Great editing. I wish my sage looked like that!
April 26th, 2022
