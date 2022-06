Salone Mobile, Milan

In the Via Durini - right close to our hotel, are all the major furniture designer show rooms. It’s an amazing sight and even more so now that the Salon is being hosted in Milan. The whole street has been decorated with wild flowers, trees and natural grass which they have been watering all week to keep them alive because of the heat. I couldn’t really get a scene of the whole street as too many vans and things going on but here’s a flavour of some of the natural flower displays