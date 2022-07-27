Previous
White Wagtail by rensala
65 / 365

White Wagtail

My first sighting ever of this gorgeous little guy today
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details

