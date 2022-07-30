Sign up
Scottish outfit for a Scottish Wedding
A dead ringer for Bette Midler, this lady had her outfit made especially for the occasion. I’m posting her to encourage you to tag your people pics to the people-celebrating challenge which ends Aug 7th.
30th July 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th July 2022 7:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
tartan
,
people-celebrating
Susan Wakely
ace
She obviously has a sense of fun with the great colour to the leaves and handbag.
August 1st, 2022
Diana
ace
If she could sing like Bette Midler, I would love her! Fabulous capture and gorgeous colour combination.
August 1st, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
I love, love her👌👏❤️
August 1st, 2022
