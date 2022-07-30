Previous
Next
Scottish outfit for a Scottish Wedding by rensala
67 / 365

Scottish outfit for a Scottish Wedding

A dead ringer for Bette Midler, this lady had her outfit made especially for the occasion. I’m posting her to encourage you to tag your people pics to the people-celebrating challenge which ends Aug 7th.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
She obviously has a sense of fun with the great colour to the leaves and handbag.
August 1st, 2022  
Diana ace
If she could sing like Bette Midler, I would love her! Fabulous capture and gorgeous colour combination.
August 1st, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
I love, love her👌👏❤️
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise