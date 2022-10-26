Sign up
146 / 365
Plants - 26
The last of the vine on our pergola. Maybe we’ll get sime grapes next year. No chance this year with the heatwave we had.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
5
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
693
photos
136
followers
256
following
40% complete
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
24th October 2022 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Tags
leaves
,
plants
,
vine
,
oct22words
Dawn
ace
Lovely colours
October 26th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and colours, hope you get some grapes next year 😉
October 26th, 2022
Louise & Ken
Ahhh, what fun it would be to raise your own grapes! All the better that you get autumn colour along the way as well!
October 26th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Pretty.
October 26th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice shades.
October 26th, 2022
