Previous
Next
Art & Architecture - 1 by rensala
241 / 365

Art & Architecture - 1

We went to an area called AlSerkal Avenue today, which is a vibrant community of contemporary art galleries and warehouse-like spaces, promoting many emerging artists. We loved this exhibition by Rana Begum called Dappled Light.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fabulous capture!
March 1st, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful shot.
March 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise