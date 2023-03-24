Sign up
264 / 365
Art & Architecture - 24
Statue at the Estorick Gallery by Giacomo Manzu.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
blues
,
art
,
statue
,
architecture
Annie D
ace
Love the background and framing
March 24th, 2023
Pam
ace
It looks as though it is floating. I like the background with that person walking.
March 24th, 2023
