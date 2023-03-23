Sign up
263 / 365
Art & Architecture - 23
I fell in love with this bench seat at the Estorick Gallery - I’m not sure anyone would ever dare sit on.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1106
photos
159
followers
221
following
72% complete
View this month »
256
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
Latest from all albums
395
261
445
446
262
396
263
397
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
Public
window
,
bench
,
art
,
architecture
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is a beautiful shot and that is a lovely looking bench.
March 23rd, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
It is lovely!
March 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
My eye is drawn to the outside view but nice looking seat.
March 23rd, 2023
