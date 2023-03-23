Previous
Art & Architecture - 23 by rensala
263 / 365

Art & Architecture - 23

I fell in love with this bench seat at the Estorick Gallery - I’m not sure anyone would ever dare sit on.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is a beautiful shot and that is a lovely looking bench.
March 23rd, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
It is lovely!
March 23rd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
My eye is drawn to the outside view but nice looking seat.
March 23rd, 2023  
