Back in London at the Estorick Gallery, this is Giacomo Manzù’s Bust of a Woman, 1952

in bronze, of a certain Signora

Lampugnani. He produced three versions of the portrait, the first of which won the Grand Prize at the 1948 Venice Biennale. Manzù subsequently reworked the plaster original in 1952 (the version from which this cast was taken).