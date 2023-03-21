Sign up
261 / 365
Art & Architecture -21
A Picasso sculpture on sheet metal no less. Entitled ‘Sylvette’, this is one of 60 paintings, drawings and sculptures of his blond, pony-tailed muse.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1101
photos
159
followers
221
following
71% complete
View this month »
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
443
393
444
394
260
395
261
445
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th March 2023 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
architecture
,
sculpture
,
zurich
