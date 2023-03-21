Previous
Next
Art & Architecture -21 by rensala
261 / 365

Art & Architecture -21

A Picasso sculpture on sheet metal no less. Entitled ‘Sylvette’, this is one of 60 paintings, drawings and sculptures of his blond, pony-tailed muse.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise