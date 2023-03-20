Sign up
260 / 365
Art & Architecture - 20
One of my favourites at the Kunsthaus was the Eselkopf or Donkey Head handle in the massive gold plated door. It was so discreet I nearly missed it
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
4
2
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1098
photos
158
followers
220
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Latest from all albums
442
258
443
393
259
444
394
260
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th March 2023 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
architecture
,
donkey
,
handle
,
zurich
Mags
ace
Very cool. I've never seen a door handle like that before!
March 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great looking handle.
March 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a lovely find.
March 20th, 2023
