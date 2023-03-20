Previous
Art & Architecture - 20 by rensala
260 / 365

Art & Architecture - 20

One of my favourites at the Kunsthaus was the Eselkopf or Donkey Head handle in the massive gold plated door. It was so discreet I nearly missed it
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Mags ace
Very cool. I've never seen a door handle like that before!
March 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great looking handle.
March 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a lovely find.
March 20th, 2023  
