Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
265 / 365
Art & Architrcture - 25
Last my my series of sculptures from the Estorick Gallery is Italian sculptor, Emilio Greco’s beautiful bronze Crouching Nude.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1113
photos
159
followers
221
following
72% complete
View this month »
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
265
Latest from all albums
263
447
264
398
448
265
449
399
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
22nd March 2023 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
architecture
,
sculpture
Diana
ace
It really is beautiful, one has to see it in person. Love the way you captured it.
March 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I agree, this one in particular was hard to capture - I had to crop to make an effective shot but it doesn’t do justice to the sculpture 😔
March 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautifully captured!
March 25th, 2023
Lisa Brown
gorgeous. Nice play on the lighting.
March 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close