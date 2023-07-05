Sign up
Photo 367
Card (13)
I sent this card to hubby on his last birthday. We are still married😊
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Lesley
ace
Haha a pet peeve of mine. Love it!
July 5th, 2023
Mags
ace
LOL! Lots of blessings to count with your hubby. =)
July 5th, 2023
