Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 387
Shade (10)
Shot this at our hairdresser today - quite unusual to see a lampshade on a chandelier
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1477
photos
165
followers
226
following
106% complete
View this month »
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Latest from all albums
384
385
519
569
386
520
570
387
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th July 2023 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
shade
,
july23words
Mags
ace
Anything goes these days. Nice shot!
July 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I wonder why they felt the need to put fabric on this light fitting. Maybe it was part of a colour theme.
July 25th, 2023
Karen
ace
Yes - a bit different; but it might look quite neat at night with the light on. Very clever use of the word shade! A lampshade didn’t for one millisecond enter my head! 😵💫
July 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot but agree with Mags anything goes
July 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close