Previous
Shade (10) by rensala
Photo 387

Shade (10)

Shot this at our hairdresser today - quite unusual to see a lampshade on a chandelier
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Anything goes these days. Nice shot!
July 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I wonder why they felt the need to put fabric on this light fitting. Maybe it was part of a colour theme.
July 25th, 2023  
Karen ace
Yes - a bit different; but it might look quite neat at night with the light on. Very clever use of the word shade! A lampshade didn’t for one millisecond enter my head! 😵‍💫
July 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot but agree with Mags anything goes
July 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise