Previous
Photo 429
Outside My Window (5)
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
6
3
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1605
photos
162
followers
196
following
117% complete
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th September 2023 8:12pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
window
,
outside
,
my
,
hydrangeas
,
sept23words
Bill Davidson
Beautiful hydrangeas.
September 5th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love this shot and window view
September 5th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nicely framed by the window.
September 5th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
September 5th, 2023
Lisa Brown
ace
very interesting perspective and composition. Looks great!
September 5th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
September 5th, 2023
