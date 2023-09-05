Previous
Outside My Window (5) by rensala
Outside My Window (5)

5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Bill Davidson
Beautiful hydrangeas.
September 5th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love this shot and window view
September 5th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed by the window.
September 5th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
September 5th, 2023  
Lisa Brown ace
very interesting perspective and composition. Looks great!
September 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 5th, 2023  
