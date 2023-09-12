Previous
Growth (12) by rensala
Photo 436

Growth (12)

View from our hotel window as we say goodbye to Toledo. The vegetation is green and lush, plenty of growth this summer.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Renee Salamon

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
September 12th, 2023  
Diana ace
Love the capture and tilt!
September 12th, 2023  
Fisher Family
A lovely view! I'm quite intrigued by the roofless building in your shot.

Ian
September 12th, 2023  
