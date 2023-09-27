Sign up
Photo 439
Stripes (27)
From the Marina Abramovic retrospective at the Royal Academy, this is what she calls a transitional object called the Red Dragon made from oxidized copper and obsidian.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
stripes
,
sept23words
