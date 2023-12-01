Previous
A Star is Born by rensala
A Star is Born

1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Diana ace
A magical image and zoom burst, I love the tones.!
December 4th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great light effect.
December 4th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful effect
December 4th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wow!
December 4th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great effect
December 4th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Lovely star
December 4th, 2023  
