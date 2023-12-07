Previous
London Lights by rensala
London Lights

A beautiful modern Xmas arch contrasted against London’s old buildings - shame it wasn’t dark when I passed by this afternoon.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
137% complete

Diana ace
I love your London light series, you are so spoilt with these beautiful decorations. Here nothing gets put up as it will be stolen immediately :-(
December 7th, 2023  
Monica
Nice contrast
December 7th, 2023  
Beverley ace
I love this! Beautiful familiar properties
December 7th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 7th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana oh noooo, that’s terrible
December 7th, 2023  
