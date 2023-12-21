Previous
It's all a Blur by rensala
It’s all a Blur

No chance of catching up for a while! I’m wondering how everyone manages to keep u this time of the year
Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Beverley ace
This is my life right now… all’llll a blur - However truly fabulous!

Love the energy and colour blur… great capture
