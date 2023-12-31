Sign up
Previous
Photo 521
Last walk of the year
Cold and damp sadly. With banks overflowing. Hopefully better things to come in 2024.
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
142% complete
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
31st December 2023 12:11pm
Tags
b&w
Bill Davidson
Hope you had your wellies!
December 31st, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the bw conversion seems perfect
December 31st, 2023
Mags
ace
A tangled water way through the brambles. Nice in black and white.
December 31st, 2023
