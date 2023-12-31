Previous
Last walk of the year by rensala
Last walk of the year

Cold and damp sadly. With banks overflowing. Hopefully better things to come in 2024.

31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Renee Salamon

Bill Davidson
Hope you had your wellies!
December 31st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
the bw conversion seems perfect
December 31st, 2023  
Mags ace
A tangled water way through the brambles. Nice in black and white.
December 31st, 2023  
