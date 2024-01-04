Sign up
Previous
Photo 525
Hubby & Flo
Just before we set off for the airport
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
6
4
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1896
photos
164
followers
195
following
143% complete
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
704
663
664
705
524
525
665
706
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
family
,
baby
Lesley
ace
Ah what a lovely happy photo
January 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy portrait
January 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
This a lovely portrait!
January 4th, 2024
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Oh I love the joy in this!
January 4th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very lovely…. both enjoying themselves in equal measure!
January 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely happy smiles.
January 4th, 2024
