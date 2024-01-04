Previous
Hubby & Flo by rensala
Photo 525

Hubby & Flo

Just before we set off for the airport
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah what a lovely happy photo
January 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Happy portrait
January 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
This a lovely portrait!
January 4th, 2024  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Oh I love the joy in this!
January 4th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Very lovely…. both enjoying themselves in equal measure!
January 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such lovely happy smiles.
January 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise