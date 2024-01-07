Sign up
Photo 528
Victorian London
Star from the series Bodies, Steven Graham shot from the TV as I haven't been out for a few days. Stuck indoors with a horrible throat 😔
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
8
3
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
b&w
,
portrait
Mags
ace
Looks like a Jack the Ripper movie! Some chamomile tea with some honey and lemon should fix you up. =)
January 7th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
He is such a good actor! Love this shot!
January 7th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A nice shot.
January 7th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Oh dear. Hope that you are on the mend very soon.
January 7th, 2024
Kathy
ace
A show I'm not familiar with. Feel better soon.
January 7th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A little fresh ginger in hot water…may help
January 7th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
@marlboromaam
@beverley365
- thank you both - just got myself a hot drink of ginger, lemon and honey. Delicious and fingers crossed it helps
January 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice capture, rest and get well
January 7th, 2024
