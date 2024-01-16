Sign up
Previous
Photo 537
Aw Shucks
Is my hair ok? Our lovely waiter at Chucs today
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th January 2024 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
Bill Davidson
You have captured a lovely expression.
January 16th, 2024
