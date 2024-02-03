Previous
Iconic London (3) by rensala
Photo 555

Iconic London (3)

Sherlock Holmes, a London bobby (to be fair he’s a look alike) and a Blue Plaque.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely ace
A great looking frontage.
February 3rd, 2024  
