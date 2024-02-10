Sign up
Photo 562
Iconic London (10)
Trafalgar Square guarded by the Lions of England and Wellington sitting there on top of the world.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2005
photos
171
followers
197
following
153% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th February 2024 2:13pm
Tags
london
,
statue
,
iconic
Mags
ace
Superb capture!
February 10th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice capture, the sky is fantastic
February 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful tones and composition
February 10th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
Very iconic.
February 10th, 2024
