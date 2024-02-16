Previous
Iconic London (16) by rensala
Iconic London (16)

It doesn’t get more London than the Royal Albert Hall - just the shape is iconic. Shot taken last Xmas time, the building was all lit up but I’ve toned it down as this is more how it would have looked without all the lights
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Islandgirl ace
Spectacular architecture!
February 16th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely lovely
February 16th, 2024  
