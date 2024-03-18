Previous
ETOB by rensala
Photo 599

ETOB

I’ve never been really sure what Eye of the Beholder means in photography- will need to delve into that somewhere.

No need to comment, just catching up.
Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Diana
wonderful capture of your gourmet menu, that must have all been amazing! I would love a Sancerre, we don't have it here.
March 24th, 2024  
Karen
What a delicious menu, wonderfully presented. I love the names of those wines - I think I would’ve requested a bottle of Whispering Angel. It’s such a different and beautifully ethereal name for a wine.
March 24th, 2024  
