Waterway by rensala
Waterway

The famous Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul runs between Europe and Asia -along its banks are fabulous palatial mansions once inhabited by those who ruled the Ottoman Empire
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot & edit!
June 11th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
I just love what you've done with this.
June 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Fascinating image
June 11th, 2024  
Karen ace
A beautiful rendering of the strait - really neat!
June 11th, 2024  
