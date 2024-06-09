Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 624
Waterway
The famous Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul runs between Europe and Asia -along its banks are fabulous palatial mansions once inhabited by those who ruled the Ottoman Empire
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2288
photos
175
followers
196
following
171% complete
View this month »
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
Latest from all albums
839
820
821
840
624
625
822
841
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th June 2024 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
waterway
,
june24words
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot & edit!
June 11th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
I just love what you've done with this.
June 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Fascinating image
June 11th, 2024
Karen
ace
A beautiful rendering of the strait - really neat!
June 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close