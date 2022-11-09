Sign up
You never know when you are going to meet one
My first encounter with a fully fledged AI in a Krakow restaurant. And it didn’t even want a tip!
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
ai
ai
Susan Wakely
ace
What a fun encounter.
November 9th, 2022
