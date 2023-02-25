Previous
Dance on the Beach - FOR25 by rensala
Photo 370

Dance on the Beach - FOR25

It was fun watching five guys taking this Edvard Munch off the wall and down the stairs at Sotheby’s. It’s on auction for a mere bagatelle £12-20k compared to my last Sotheby’s post.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
