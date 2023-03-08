Previous
Next
Good Day Sunshine - Rainbow 8 by rensala
Photo 382

Good Day Sunshine - Rainbow 8

A glimpse of an installation by Korean-Canadian artist Zadie Xa at the Whitechapel Gallery today. Given that it’s snowing here in London I thought this was an appropriate image for today’s rainbow.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
104% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely
March 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise