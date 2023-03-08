Sign up
Photo 382
Good Day Sunshine - Rainbow 8
A glimpse of an installation by Korean-Canadian artist Zadie Xa at the Whitechapel Gallery today. Given that it’s snowing here in London I thought this was an appropriate image for today’s rainbow.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
Renee Salamon
Tags
sun
,
rainbow2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
March 8th, 2023
