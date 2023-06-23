Previous
Lady in Red by rensala
Photo 489

Lady in Red

Drawing is not my thing but I had a go as I adore this song by Chris De Burgh but don’t have a photo for it

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=T9Jcs45GhxU
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise