Previous
The Guitar Man by rensala
Photo 496

The Guitar Man

Hubby took this photo at a wedding a few years ago. I couldn’t attend as I was abroad at a family wedding. He sent me photos and a video saying ‘you really should be here, you know!’

This is the last of my month of song titles. It was fun but I won’t be doing that again for a while.

This one by Bread
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7JbDqOwX0qc
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I thought it was Ed Sheeran at first glance! You wouldn’t have wanted to miss him! This chap might have been as good perhaps!
A few years ago….it might be Ed Sheeran! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
June 30th, 2023  
Kathy ace
What luck for your husband and too bad you had to miss.
June 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Singing his heart out! =)
June 30th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@happypat yup, it WAS him and Thomas ‘chatted away’ with him. I was green with envy🥹
June 30th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!!
June 30th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
@rensala Wow you missed a treat…..very distinctive chap! They were lucky to get him!!
June 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
I love it!
June 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that your family wedding was a fun event even though Ed wasn’t present.
June 30th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
@wakelys - it was, but still …
June 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise