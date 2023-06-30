Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 496
The Guitar Man
Hubby took this photo at a wedding a few years ago. I couldn’t attend as I was abroad at a family wedding. He sent me photos and a video saying ‘you really should be here, you know!’
This is the last of my month of song titles. It was fun but I won’t be doing that again for a while.
This one by Bread
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7JbDqOwX0qc
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
9
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
1403
photos
163
followers
225
following
135% complete
View this month »
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
Latest from all albums
360
544
494
361
495
545
546
496
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
guitar
,
songtitle
Pat Knowles
ace
I thought it was Ed Sheeran at first glance! You wouldn’t have wanted to miss him! This chap might have been as good perhaps!
A few years ago….it might be Ed Sheeran! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
June 30th, 2023
Kathy
ace
What luck for your husband and too bad you had to miss.
June 30th, 2023
Mags
ace
Singing his heart out! =)
June 30th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@happypat
yup, it WAS him and Thomas ‘chatted away’ with him. I was green with envy🥹
June 30th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!!
June 30th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
@rensala
Wow you missed a treat…..very distinctive chap! They were lucky to get him!!
June 30th, 2023
Diana
ace
I love it!
June 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I am sure that your family wedding was a fun event even though Ed wasn’t present.
June 30th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
@wakelys
- it was, but still …
June 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A few years ago….it might be Ed Sheeran! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣